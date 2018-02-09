Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Questionable against Kings
Napier is questionable for Friday's game against the Kings due to left toe injury, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Napier is coming off a quiet performance against the Hornets, contributing just two assists and one rebound in 16 minutes of action. Even if he is cleared to play, Napier hasn't garnered much fantasy value as of late.
