Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Questionable for Monday
Napier (toe) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Napier's status remains up in the air after missing Sunday's game against the Celtics with left toe soreness. His availability should clear up closer to tipoff; if he's unable to play for the second straight night, Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and Pat Connaughton would once again hold down the backcourt.
