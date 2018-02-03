Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Questionable for Sunday

Napier is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Celtics with great left toe soreness, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.

Napier apparently picked up the ailment during Friday's game against the Raptors, leaving his status for Sunday's tilt up in the air. There should be a better idea regarding Napier's availability following Sunday morning's shootaround; Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and Pat Connaughton would hold down backcourt duties if Napier is unable to play.