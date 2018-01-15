Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Questionable for Tuesday

Napier is dealing with a lower back strain and is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Casey Holdahl of TrialBlazers.com reports.

Napier played a total of just 12 minutes during Sunday's matchup with the Timberwolves, so there's a decent chance he suffered the injury during that contest. He'll be given a questionable designation heading into Tuesday, though look for him to test it out during morning shootaround before a final word on his availability is provided.