Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Questionable Friday vs. Maccabi
Napier (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's preseason finale against Maccabi, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.
Napier has missed five straight exhibitions due to a hamstring injury, making Friday his final opportunity to get some run before the regular season. More information should emerge ahead of tipoff, likely following the team's Friday morning shootaround.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Out Wednesday vs. Suns•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Won't play vs. Kings•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Sits out Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Doubtful Sunday vs. Clippers•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Won't play in preseason opener•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...