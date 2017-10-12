Play

Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Questionable Friday vs. Maccabi

Napier (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's preseason finale against Maccabi, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.

Napier has missed five straight exhibitions due to a hamstring injury, making Friday his final opportunity to get some run before the regular season. More information should emerge ahead of tipoff, likely following the team's Friday morning shootaround.

