Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Questionable Sunday vs. OKC
Napier is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder due to a toe injury, NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Napier was held out of Friday's loss to the Celtics, but the hope is that he'll only miss one contest as the Blazers cling to the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. Look for a more definitive update at shootaround Sunday morning.
