Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Questionable Tuesday vs. Rockets
Napier is dealing with an injury to his left big toe and is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
The exact severity of the injury is unclear at this point in time, though it's encouraging it may be nothing overly serious considering he's not being ruled out a day in advance. Look for another update following Tuesday's morning shootaround, but if Napier were to ultimately get ruled out, that'd likely mean more minutes for guys like Pat Connaughton and Evan Turner. Wade Baldwin would also be a candidate to potentially enter the rotation as well.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Near double-double off bench Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Leads bench in scoring Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Plays 26 minutes off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Another productive showing off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Scores 20 points off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Solid in recent games despite toe issue•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...