Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Questionable Tuesday vs. Rockets

Napier is dealing with an injury to his left big toe and is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

The exact severity of the injury is unclear at this point in time, though it's encouraging it may be nothing overly serious considering he's not being ruled out a day in advance. Look for another update following Tuesday's morning shootaround, but if Napier were to ultimately get ruled out, that'd likely mean more minutes for guys like Pat Connaughton and Evan Turner. Wade Baldwin would also be a candidate to potentially enter the rotation as well.