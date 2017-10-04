Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Returns to practice Wednesday

Napier (quad) returned to practice Wednesday, Joe Freeman of the Oregonian reports.

Napier was held out of the preseason opener on Tuesday with a quad injury, but as expected, it wasn't overly serious and he was able to take part in practice Wednesday. As long as the injury responds well to the increase in activity, look for Napier to be available for Thursday's preseason matchup with the Raptors. Napier is expected to open the season as a reserve point guard, which should limit his overall impact in fantasy leagues.