Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Returns to reserve role

Napier will come off the bench for Tuesday's tilt against the Cavaliers, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

With Damian Lillard (hamstring) returning from a four game absence, Napier will return to his usual role off the bench. He filled in nicely during his stint with the starting unit, contributing 19.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.0 steals, 0.5 blocks, and 2.0 triples across 36.7 minutes per game. He has averaged just 17.8 minutes per game as a reserve this season, but his impressive play with Lillard sidelined could potentially lead to more time in the rotation.