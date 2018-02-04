Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Ruled out Sunday vs. Celtics

Napier (toe) won't play Sunday against the Celtics, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Listed as questionable heading into Sunday, Napier was ruled out about an hour before tip off after his sore left big toe didn't respond well to pregame activity. On a positive note for the Trail Blazers, Evan Turner (calf) has been cleared to play, so the team's second unit won't be entirely bereft of backcourt options. Napier should be viewed as day-to-day heading into the second half of the Blazers' back-to-back set Monday in Detroit.