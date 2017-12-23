Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Scores 14 off bench Friday
Napier scored 14 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding five assists, four rebounds and three steals in 37 minutes off the bench during Friday's 102-85 loss to the Nuggets.
While he didn't get the start with Damian Lillard (hamstring) sidelined, Napier saw a season high in minutes and led the Blazers in assists while scoring in double digits for the third straight game. Lillard will miss at least one more game, so expect Napier to see a heavy workload again in Saturday's road tilt against a Lakers squad that ranks near the bottom of the league against opposition point guards in a number of categories, making him an intriguing cap-saving option for DFS rosters.
