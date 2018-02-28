Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Scores 20 points off bench

Napier collected 20 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, three steals and one rebound in 201 minutes during Tuesday's 116-99 victory over the Kings.

Napier had a nice outing Tuesday, scoring an efficient 20 points off the bench. He continues to flash his upside, albeit on a semi-regular basis, but still remains merely a streaming option in standard leagues. Coming into this game he had scored just 13 points in his previous three games, shooting a combined 5-of-30 from the field. He would need an injury to either Damian Lillard or CJ McCollum to move onto the radar.