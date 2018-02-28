Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Scores 20 points off bench
Napier collected 20 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, three steals and one rebound in 201 minutes during Tuesday's 116-99 victory over the Kings.
Napier had a nice outing Tuesday, scoring an efficient 20 points off the bench. He continues to flash his upside, albeit on a semi-regular basis, but still remains merely a streaming option in standard leagues. Coming into this game he had scored just 13 points in his previous three games, shooting a combined 5-of-30 from the field. He would need an injury to either Damian Lillard or CJ McCollum to move onto the radar.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Solid in recent games despite toe issue•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Available Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Questionable against Kings•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Fails to score in 16 minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Good to go Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Questionable for Monday•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...