Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Scores 21 points in another start

Napier totaled 21 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 34 minutes during a 117-106 win over the Thunder on Tuesday.

Napier was strong in another start for Damian Lillard (calf) as he scored at least 20 points for the fourth time this season. His 10 trips to the foul line also marked a season high. Napier will continue to get heavy minutes while Lillard is sidelined, but his production will drop off a bit when he returns to the bench.