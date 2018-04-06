Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Scores eight points in 29 minutes
Napier scored eight points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), grabbed four rebounds, dished two assists and snatched one steal in 29 minutes Thursday in Portland's loss to Houston.
Napier stepped up to fill the void left by Damian Lillard (ankle) Thursday night against the Rockets, which is no easy task considering the circumstances. The fourth-year point guard nearly replicated his averages for the 2017-18 season. He may grow more comfortable in the role if Lillard misses extended time, and for that reason, he is worth keeping on your fantasy radar as we work our way down the home stretch.
