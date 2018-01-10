Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Set to move to bench

Napier will likely move back to the bench with Damian Lillard (calf) back in action Wednesday against the Rockets.

The Blazers officially confirmed that Lillard will return after missing the last two games with a calf strain, and while a starting lineup hasn't been announced, all signs point to Napier shifting back to the bench. The former UConn star should see a rather significant reduction in playing time after playing 34 minutes Tuesday night, though Lillard is expected to play under an unspecified restriction, so Napier may still have some short-term viability.