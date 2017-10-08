Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Sits out Sunday

Napier (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Clippers, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.

Napier will be forced to sit out of the contest due to a recent hamstring injury. It's currently unclear how long the 26-year-old will be sidelined with the ailment, as the severity of the injury has not been revealed. The Trail Blazers have preseason contests scheduled for Monday and Wednesday of this week.