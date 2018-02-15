Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Solid in recent games despite toe issue

Napier, who posted eight points (3-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt) and two rebounds across 20 minutes in Wednesday's 123-117 win over the Warriors, has averaged 10.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steal across 18.7 minutes in three games since suffering a left toe injury.

Napier's numbers have been solid relative to playing time despite working through a nagging toe injury that had him listed as questionable for last Friday's contest against the Kings. The fourth-year guard continues to retain a modest but consistent reserve role behind Damian Lillard, but given the latter's prominent role and typically ample amount of playing time, Napier's fantasy value remains somewhat capped unless he sees starting opportunities due to injury.