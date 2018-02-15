Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Solid in recent games despite toe issue
Napier, who posted eight points (3-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt) and two rebounds across 20 minutes in Wednesday's 123-117 win over the Warriors, has averaged 10.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steal across 18.7 minutes in three games since suffering a left toe injury.
Napier's numbers have been solid relative to playing time despite working through a nagging toe injury that had him listed as questionable for last Friday's contest against the Kings. The fourth-year guard continues to retain a modest but consistent reserve role behind Damian Lillard, but given the latter's prominent role and typically ample amount of playing time, Napier's fantasy value remains somewhat capped unless he sees starting opportunities due to injury.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Available Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Questionable against Kings•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Fails to score in 16 minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Good to go Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Questionable for Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Ruled out Sunday vs. Celtics•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...