Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Starting at point guard Sunday
Napier will start at point guard in Sunday's game against the Spurs, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
With Damian Lillard (calf) being a late scratch from Sunday's contest, Napier will step into the starting point guard spot and is expected to play a heavy dose of minutes due to Portland lacking strong depth at the position. In his four starts this season, Napier is averaging 19.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists across 36.8 minutes per game.
