Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Starting at point guard Thursday
Napier will start at point guard for Thursday's game against the Rockets, Trail Blazers courtside reporter Brooke Olzendam reports.
The Trail Blazers are set to be without Damian Lillard (ankle) on Thursday, so Napier will get the call with the first unit and should push for 30-plus minutes. In nine previous starts this season, Napier has averaged 15.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists across 33.7 minutes, which makes him one of the more intriguing value plays for Thursday's DFS slate.
