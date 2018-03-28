Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Starting at point guard Wednesday

Napier will start at point guard for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

Usual starter Damian Lillard is away from the team following the birth of his child, which allows Napier to enter the top unit. In eight previous starts this season, Napier has put up some impressive stats, averaging 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists across 34.5 minutes. That sort of potential production makes Napier one of the more intriguing value plays for Wednesday's DFS slate. Along with Napier, Pat Connaughton is expected to see added run in the backcourt with Lillard out of the lineup.