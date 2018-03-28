Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Starting at point guard Wednesday
Napier will start at point guard for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
Usual starter Damian Lillard is away from the team following the birth of his child, which allows Napier to enter the top unit. In eight previous starts this season, Napier has put up some impressive stats, averaging 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists across 34.5 minutes. That sort of potential production makes Napier one of the more intriguing value plays for Wednesday's DFS slate. Along with Napier, Pat Connaughton is expected to see added run in the backcourt with Lillard out of the lineup.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Questionable Sunday vs. OKC•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Fights through toe injury Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Available Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Questionable Tuesday vs. Rockets•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Near double-double off bench Sunday•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.