Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Starting Friday vs. New Orleans

Napier is starting in place of Evan Turner (illness) for Friday's contest against the Pelicans, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.

In an unexpected move, Napier will enter the starting five, rather than the likes of Maurice Harkless or Pat Connaughton. It's unclear if he'll see a massive uptick in minutes, though he's played well in extended run this season, averaging 17.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals in the 11 games where he's seen at least 24 minutes.