Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Will play Tuesday vs. Suns
Napier (back) is active and available to play in Tuesday's matchup with the Suns, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
Napier appeared to have suffered the injury during Sunday's contest, but it's nothing overly serious and he'll be in the lineup as usual Tuesday. Look for him to slot back in as Damian Lillard's primary backup at point guard. Prior to Sunday's abbreviated showing, Napier averaged 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals across 29.5 minutes in the two prior games with Lillard back from injury, so he's still been a prominent part of the team's regular rotation.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Plays 36 minutes Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Starting Friday vs. New Orleans•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Set to move to bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Scores 21 points in another start•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Starting at point guard Sunday•
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.