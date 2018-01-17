Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Will play Tuesday vs. Suns

Napier (back) is active and available to play in Tuesday's matchup with the Suns, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

Napier appeared to have suffered the injury during Sunday's contest, but it's nothing overly serious and he'll be in the lineup as usual Tuesday. Look for him to slot back in as Damian Lillard's primary backup at point guard. Prior to Sunday's abbreviated showing, Napier averaged 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals across 29.5 minutes in the two prior games with Lillard back from injury, so he's still been a prominent part of the team's regular rotation.