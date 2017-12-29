Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Will start Thursday vs. 76ers

Napier will join the starting lineup Thursday night against the 76ers, Keith Pompey of Philly.com reports.

Napier will make his second-straight start as Damian Lillard (hamstring) continues to miss time with a hamstring strain. Napier logged 35 minutes in Saturday's start against the Lakers, contributing 21 points (8-18 FG, 4-7 3 Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists and three rebounds. Napier has been quite the value play in DFS given his price over the past few games, a trend that could continue if Lillard remains sidelined.