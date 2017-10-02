Play

Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Won't play in preseason opener

Napier (quad) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Suns, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

The same quad injury that kept Napier out of the team's intra-squad scrimmage Sunday will also hold him out of the preseason opener. Napier is unlikely to be more than a bit player during the regular season, as he projects to serve as the No. 3 point guard behind Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum.

