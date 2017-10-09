Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Won't play vs. Kings
Napier (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason outing against the Kings, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.
Napier sat out Sunday's game against the Clippers, so the point guard sitting out the second of a back-to-back doesn't come as much of a surprise. Portland has another quick turnaround with their final preseason game coming Wednesday, so it's possible the team could hold Napier out until the start of the regular season.
