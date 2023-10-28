Sharpe produced 24 points (9-23 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 41 minutes during Friday's 102-97 loss to the Magic.
Anfernee Simons (thumb) will be out for over.a month, but the Trail Blazers have a lot of confidence in Sharpe, who distinguished himself with a standout rookie campaign. Even with a healthy backcourt, Sharpe was slated to be an integral part of a rebuild in the wake of Damian Lillard's departure. His usage will now exceed projections well into November.
