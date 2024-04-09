Sharpe (abdomen) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.

Sharpe is running out of time to return to action this season, with Portland's regular-season finale coming Sunday versus Sacramento. Coach Chauncey Billups noted Thursday that Sharpe "looked good" and that that the team seeks to "challenge him physically to see if he can take it," but Sharpe has been limited to non-contact work during his time with the Trail Blazers' G League affiliate, so there's no evidence that a return to gameplay is near. The 20-year-old should be expected to miss the remainder of the season barring breaking news.