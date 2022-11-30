Sharpe (illness) is available to play Tuesday against the Clippers.
As expected, Sharpe will be available for the Blazers on Tuesday despite battling an illness. The rookie has averaged 8.0 points and 2.4 rebounds across 19 outings this year.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Listed probable Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Will start for Lillard•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Does damage from three•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Leads bench in scoring•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Available Saturday•