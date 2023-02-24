Correcting an earlier report, Sharpe will come off the bench for Thursday's game against the Kings, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

An earlier report indicated Sharpe would draw the starting nod with the Trail Blazers missing four of their typical five starters but they will instead turn to Ryan Arcidiacono in the backcourt. Regardless, Sharpe should be expected to see ample run Thursday considering how thin Portland is.