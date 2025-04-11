Sharpe is questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors due to right knee soreness.
It's unclear whether Sharpe picked up the injury during his last appearance Wednesday against Utah, though his status will be worth monitoring leading up to Friday's tipoff. He hasn't missed a game since Nov. 4 against the Pelicans.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Scores season-high 37 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Posts massive double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Ties career high with 36 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Leads in scoring in double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Pours in 22 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Puts up 23 points in loss•