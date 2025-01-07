Sharpe provided 20 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 43 minutes during Monday's 118-115 loss to the Pistons.

Sharpe made his mark on Monday's game in multiple ways, ending second on the team in scoring, rebounds, assists and steals while concluding two boards and two dimes shy of the double-digit mark. Sharpe set new season-high rebound and assist totals, posting his 10th outing of the year with 20 or more points.