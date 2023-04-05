Sharpe contributed 20 points (8-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and six assists across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 loss to Memphis.

Sharpe finished with at least six rebounds and six assists for a second straight game and scored at least 20 points for the seventh time over his past eight appearances (all starts). During that stretch, the rookie first-round pick has averaged 24.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals-plus-blocks in 36.8 minutes per game.