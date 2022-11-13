Sharpe (finger) is available for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.
Sharpe returns following a one-game absence due to a broken finger. He's seen an increased role with the Trail Blazers dealing with injuries lately. Over the past seven games, he's averaged 10.9 points and 3.0 rebounds in 24.3 minutes.
