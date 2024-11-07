Sharpe (shoulder) is available to play in Thursday's game versus the Spurs, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Sharpe is expected to make his season debut off the bench, and he hasn't played in a regular-season matchup since Jan. 11 due to injuries to his abdomen and shoulder. The 21-year-old is expected to work his way back to regular playing time slowly, though he could eventually make a case to replace Toumani Camara as the club's starting two-guard.