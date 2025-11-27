Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharpe (calf) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Sharpe is set to return from a four-game absence, so he may have his minutes monitored in his first game back. Sharpe should start, which will likely push Sidy Cissoko back to the second unit and Caleb Love's minutes could dip a bit.
