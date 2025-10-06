Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Back in action
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharpe (knee) is participating in team scrimmages at training camp ahead of Wednesday's preseason game against the Warriors, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Sharpe missed the final two games of the 2024-25 campaign due to a knee injury. Now, he appears to be fully healthy heading into the preseason as he is participating in team scrimmages in training camp. Sharpe is coming off the best year of his young career, during which he averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 31.3 minutes per game across 72 appearances.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Not playing Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Not playing Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Added to injury report•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Scores season-high 37 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Posts massive double-double•