Sharpe (knee) is participating in team scrimmages at training camp ahead of Wednesday's preseason game against the Warriors, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Sharpe missed the final two games of the 2024-25 campaign due to a knee injury. Now, he appears to be fully healthy heading into the preseason as he is participating in team scrimmages in training camp. Sharpe is coming off the best year of his young career, during which he averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 31.3 minutes per game across 72 appearances.