Sharpe chipped in 29 points (11-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Thursday's 103-95 victory over the Cavaliers.

The second-year guard led all scorers on the night as he tied his season highs in points and made three-pointers while delivering his first double-double. Sharpe has only failed to score in double digits once so far in 2023-24, and the 20-year-old has taken full advantage of Damian Lillard's departure and a thumb injury to Anfernee Simons. Simons is aiming for a mid-December return, which could cut into Sharpe's usage, but having some reliable help in the backcourt aside from Malcolm Brogdon -- rookie Scoot Henderson is shooting just 33.3 percent from the floor -- might also boost his efficiency.