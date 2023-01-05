Sharpe registered 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

Sharpe saw almost 28 minutes, the most in his last eight appearances, and he provided a solid performance. This marked his second straight game scoring in double figures. It's been an up and down year but over his last three contests, the young backup is shooting a solid 63.1 percent from the field while averaging 10.0 points, including one made three-pointer, per game.