Sharpe accumulated 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 29 minutes during Friday's 130-110 loss to the Mavericks.

Sharpe played almost 30 minutes, the most he's seen in over a month, but didn't do much with it. It did mark the third straight game he's scored in double-digits but he just hasn't been producing enough in other categories to be considered in standard leagues. The 19-year-old is averaging 8.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 20.3 minutes per game this season.