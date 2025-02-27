Sharpe recorded 36 points (13-26 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 129-121 victory over the Wizards.
Sharpe was the only Trail Blazer to exceed 16 points, shooting 50 percent from the field en route to a career-high 36 points. He capitalized on an expanded role, starting the second half in place of the injured Deni Avdija (quad). The outing marked his fourth career 30-point game. If Avdija is forced to miss time, Sharpe should continue to see more action.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Logs three triples in defeat•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Hits for 24 in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Contributes 17 points from bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Leads second unit in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Scores 23 points Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Notches 17 points•