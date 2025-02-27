Sharpe recorded 36 points (13-26 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 129-121 victory over the Wizards.

Sharpe was the only Trail Blazer to exceed 16 points, shooting 50 percent from the field en route to a career-high 36 points. He capitalized on an expanded role, starting the second half in place of the injured Deni Avdija (quad). The outing marked his fourth career 30-point game. If Avdija is forced to miss time, Sharpe should continue to see more action.