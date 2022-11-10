Sharpe scored 17 points (7-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with four rebounds over 28 minutes in Wednesday's 105-95 win over the Hornets.

Sharpe got off to a quick start, coming off the bench and knocking down three of four shots in the first quarter for seven points. He later knocked down his only two field goal attempts in the fourth quarter for another four points to help Portland extend their lead to eight, finishing the game with a career-high 17 points. Sharpe has now scored in double figures in seven of 11 games this season and continues to play a key role off the bench for the Trail Blazers.