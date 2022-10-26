Sharpe has logged between 12 and 16 minutes in each of the Trail Blazers' first four games while averaging 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers.

Though Sharpe took a redshirt during his lone season at Kentucky and didn't play at the college level, the Trail Blazers recognized enough potential in the 6-foot-6 combo guard to invest a lottery pick into him in the draft in June. With Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons secure as Portland's two starters in the backcourt, Sharpe has opened his professional career as the team's first guard off the bench. He's done well with his limited opportunities to date, with his efficiency (62 percent true shooting) standing out the most thus far. The 19-year-old is unlikely to see a dramatic uptick in opportunities so long as Lillard and Simons are healthy, but the rookie has thus far looked like a promising asset in dynasty leagues.