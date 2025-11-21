Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Chance to return Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharpe (calf) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors.
Sharpe is working through a sore right calf, which prevented him from playing in Wednesday's 127-110 loss to the Suns on Wednesday. Whether he plays Friday will depend on how his calf feels during morning shootaround and pregame warmups, and his return would likely lead to Sidy Cissoko reverting to a bench role. Sharpe has averaged 26.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 29.8 minutes per game across eight contests in November.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Scores team-high 29 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Explodes for 36 points in OT loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Explodes for season-high 35 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Pours in 31 points in loss•