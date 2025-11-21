Sharpe (calf) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors.

Sharpe is working through a sore right calf, which prevented him from playing in Wednesday's 127-110 loss to the Suns on Wednesday. Whether he plays Friday will depend on how his calf feels during morning shootaround and pregame warmups, and his return would likely lead to Sidy Cissoko reverting to a bench role. Sharpe has averaged 26.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 29.8 minutes per game across eight contests in November.