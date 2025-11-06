Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Cleared to face OKC
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharpe (calf) will play in Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Sharpe had been listed as probable due to a left calf strain, but he'll be active Wednesday night. The 22-year-old has scored at least 15 points in all seven appearances this season and he's averaging 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals as well.
