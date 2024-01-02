Sharpe (thigh) is available for Monday's game against Phoenix, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Sharpe will return from a five-game absence due to a strained adductor. Anfernee Simons (illness) and Toumani Camara (knee) are out, but Sharpe will be on an unspecified minutes restriction, per coach Chauncey Billups, and it's unclear if he'll immediately slot back into the starting lineup Monday.