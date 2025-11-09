Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Comes close to double-double
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharpe provided 21 points (9-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 136-131 loss to the Heat.
Sharpe didn't have his best shooting performance, missing all but one of his eight three-pointers, but he still posted a solid stat line that saw him end just one board shy of a double-double. Sharpe remains productive and consistent despite struggling with his shot at times. This was his eighth game with more than 15 points and has also reached the 20-point mark in two of his past three contests.
