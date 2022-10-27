Sharpe notched 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 119-98 loss to the Heat.
The rookie had a strong showing off the bench in this one and ended just two boards shy of a double-double, but aside from that, this was his best scoring output of the campaign while also logging a season-high 21 minutes. With Damian Lillard (calf) expected to miss Friday's game against the Rockets, don't be surprised if Sharpe makes his way into the starting lineup alongside Anfernee Simons in the backcourt, which would probably lead to an increased workload -- and the potential for better numbers -- as well.
