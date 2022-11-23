Sharpe will come off the bench Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Coach Chauncey Billups noted he wants the team to get off to a stronger start defensively, so he's inserting Justise Winslow into the starting five. Sharpe should have plenty of opportunities to get shots up while playing with the second unit during Damian Lillard's (calf) absence.