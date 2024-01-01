Sharpe (thigh) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday's game against the Suns.

The Trail Blazers have been without Sharpe for five straight games, but the second-year guard is getting closer to a return. Portland will be missing Anfernee Simons (illness) and Deandre Ayton (knee) for Monday's game, so Sharpe will have to step right back into a massive role if he gets the green light. He's been terrific this season, posting averages of 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.1 three-pointers.