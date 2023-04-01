Sharpe posted 27 points (10-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 138-114 loss to Sacramento.

Sharpe has drawn six straight starts and scored at least 20 points in five of those contests. During that stretch, he's averaging 24.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks with 46/44/80 shooting splits. With Damian Lillard (calf) shut down for the rest of the season, Sharpe should continue to excel as Portland's primary playmaker, though his usage could take a hit if Anfernee Simons (foot), Jerami Grant (quadriceps) or Cam Reddish (back) return to action during the final week-plus of the regular season.